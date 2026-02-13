Following a United States legislative move to sanction China’s mining interests in Nigeria, the Chinese embassy has struck back, describing the allegations as “groundless accusations of engaging in illegal mining operations in Nigeria and paying protection money to specific militia group...

Following a United States legislative move to sanction China’s mining interests in Nigeria, the Chinese embassy has struck back, describing the allegations as “groundless accusations of engaging in illegal mining operations in Nigeria and paying protection money to specific militia groups.”

The United States proposed a bill to counteract Chinese mining operations in Nigeria as part of targeted measures to tackle religious freedom violations and extremism by terrorist groups.

In an announcement via X on Tuesday by US Congressmen, Rep. Riley Moore (R‑West Virginia), the proposal is contained in the Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026, co-sponsored by Rep. Chris Smith (R‑New Jersey).

Lawmakers identified these mining operations as a primary revenue source for violent extremism, noting the widespread practice of paying ‘protection money’ to insurgent groups to ensure operational security.

The legislation directs the US Secretary of State to determine whether certain “Fulani militias” qualify as foreign terrorist organisations under US law, while also calling for humanitarian aid delivery in Nigeria’s Middle Belt through trusted faith-based and non-governmental organisations.

However, in a late Thursday statement, the Chinese embassy expressed firm opposition and strong dissatisfaction, and request that the relevant media immediately cease spreading such false information.

The embassy stated that contrary to the opinion of paying protection money to militias over their mining activities, the Chinese mining enterprises in Nigeria are victims of terrorist activities, emphasising that they consistently supported and are willing to cooperate with the Nigerian government’s efforts to safeguard its national security.

The statement reads, “Recently, a bill introduced by certain U.S. congressmen groundlessly accused China of engaging in illegal mining operations in Nigeria and paying protection money to specific militia groups. Some media reported on this bill and fabricated such rumors as “Chinese mining companies funding terrorism.”

“These accusations are completely baseless. We express our firm opposition and strong dissatisfaction, and request that the relevant media immediately cease spreading such false information.”

The statement added, “The Chinese Embassy has consistently required Chinese companies and citizens overseas to strictly abide by the laws and regulations of the host country, to operate lawfully and compliantly, and to show zero tolerance toward any enterprise involved in illegal or criminal activities.

“The overwhelming majority of Chinese mining companies in Nigeria have set an exemplary record of compliance with Nigerian laws and regulations. They actively give back to local communities, fulfill heir social responsibilities, protect the natural environment, and have made positive contributions to deepening bilateral mining cooperation, supporting local economic development, and creating employment opportunities.”

The statement further explained that the Chinese side has always respected Nigeria’s sovereignty and supports Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen mining governance in accordance with law and regulations.

The Chinese Embassy reiterated that it has always maintained a close communication and cooperation with relevant Nigerian authorities at all times.

The statement further reads, “It must be emphasized that Chinese mining enterprises in Nigeria are victims of terrorist activities. They have consistently supported and are willing to cooperate with the Nigerian government’s efforts to safeguard national security.

“The Chinese side stands ready to work together with Nigeria to further strengthen mining cooperation and governance, promote the healthy, orderly and sustainable development of China-Nigeria mining cooperation, safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of enterprises from both sides, and bring benefits to the peoples of both countries.”

“The Chinese side urges relevant parties to immediately stop spreading rumors and slander so to cease actions that undermine China-Nigeria friendly cooperation.

“We hope that Nigerian media and people from all sectors will view China-Nigeria mining cooperation in an objective and fair manner, and will not allow individuals with ulterior motives to exploit them by disseminating false information, thereby affecting China-Nigeria friendly cooperation and damaging the friendship between the two peoples,” the statement concluded.