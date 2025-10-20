The People’s Republic of China has commended the Nigerian government for the successful rescue of four of its nationals abducted in Kwara State....

The operation, described as swift and well-coordinated, was conducted jointly by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Army, and the Police.

The commendation was delivered by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Yu Dunhai, through the Consul of the embassy, Mr Wang Jun, during the formal handover of the rescued nationals at the DSS medical facility in Abuja on Sunday.

Ambassador Yu praised the DSS for what he described as an “intelligence-led and timely operation” that ensured the safe recovery of the abducted miners identified as Dansu Zhou, Zhou Hai, Zhou Jia Jun, and Fan Xiu Guo.

He also expressed appreciation for the medical care provided to the victims, noting that the DSS medical team demonstrated “outstanding attention and professionalism” that facilitated their quick recovery.

“Following their rescue, DSS operatives immediately took our citizens for medical evaluation, where they were thoroughly examined before being handed over to our embassy,” the Consul said.

The envoy further commended the quality of the DSS medical facility in Abuja, describing it as “state-of-the-art” and lauding the Nigerian authorities for the support extended to the Chinese community.

Reports indicate that the four miners were ambushed and abducted by seven armed bandits wielding AK-47 rifles while en route to a mining site at Saminaka Village in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Recent security operations led by the DSS across several states have intensified efforts to dismantle criminal networks, seize illegal weapons, and enhance public safety.

Only days earlier, the Service recorded a major breakthrough in Asaba, Delta State, where operatives intercepted seven General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs) and other arms and ammunition — a feat widely praised as evidence of the DSS’s growing efficiency in combating insecurity nationwide.

“The success of this operation reinforces Nigeria’s commitment to protecting lives and foreign investments within its borders,” Ambassador Yu stated.

The four rescued Chinese nationals have since been reunited with officials of the Chinese Embassy in Abuja.