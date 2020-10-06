Two underage children who were being trafficked from Taraba to Lagos, have been rescued by the police in Ibadan.

The traffickers were paraded alongside five persons arrested for sexually abusing minors, amongst them a 45 year man who enticed two underage children with the sum of N50.

The alarming rate of child abuse ranging from sexual defilement and trafficking is a major concern to key players in Taraba state.

Within two years over hundred girls children have been trafficked out of the state under the guise of being educated.

The police authority in the state says the war against child defilement and trafficking should not be left in the hands of security agencies alone.

Parents are urged to play their parts by paying more attention to the whereabouts of their children so as to prevent them from falling victim to sexual abuse.

Five suspects are paraded for allegedly committing crimes related to child abuse.

A 40-year old male suspect was also paraded for allegedly defiling two seven-year old girls in Jalingo and another 68-year old man for committing the same offence with an 11-year old, in Karim Lamido Local Government Area.

Also paraded was a 45-year old woman allegedly involved in child trafficking. She is said to have put 2 girls, between the ages of 8 and 9 in a Lagos-bound vehicle from Jalingo. The girls were intercepted by the police in Ibadan.

A Non-Governmental Organisation – Jukun Woman Health and Hygiene Outreach has joined in the fight against molestation of minors.

In a workshop organised for women in Wukari local government, it was disclosed that many rape cases were not made public by the families of the victims.

A Development Expert, Gender & Child Health Advocate, Joy Elisha-Oyelere says many rape cases are preventable if victims take necessary steps.

The organisation is determined to continue supporting relevant security agents to clamp down on child abusers, urging families of victims to expose the culprits to face the wrath of the law.