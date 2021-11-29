Chidinma’s murder trial stalled due to composure of witness

The trial of undergraduate, Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged murder suspect of Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Usifo Ataga, before a Lagos High Court, sitting at Tafa Balewa Square, TBS, was stalled on Monday.

Miss Ojukwu is standing trial alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and one Adedapo Quadri.

At the resumed hearing of the matter before Justice Yetunde Adesanya, the Prosecuting counsel Yusuf Sule, asked the court to adjourned the trial till tuesday, November 30.

He told The judge that the grounds for which he was asking for the adjournment, was that the witness they are calling, just arrived the court, from Asaba on Monday morning.

Mr Sule said ” We would be asking for an adjournment for tomorrow, on the grounds that the witness we are calling just came in from Asaba this morning and he is not really composed”.

However, the first defendant’s counsel, Onwuka Egwu, did not object to the application of the prosecution.

The second defendant’s counsel Babatunde Busari, said though he is not opposing the application, but that the prosecution have other witnesses they could have called.

On his part, the third dedendant’s counsel Olajide Ogunsanya, told the court that they would oblige the prosecution’s adjournment in the interest of justice.

Consequently Justice Adesanya, at the instance of the prosecution, granted the oral application, for adjournment and adjourned the case till November 30, for continuation of trial.