Chidinma asked for Usifo Ataga’s Range Rover after his death – Security guard

A second witness has testified for the Lagos State government in the trial over the murder of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga.

The case is ongoing before Justice Yetunde Adesanya of the High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square annex.

Two defendants, Chidinma Ojukwu and Adedapo Quadri are standing trial in the murder, while a third person, Chioma Egbuchu is accused of receiving the late Mr Ataga’s stolen phone.

On Tuesday, the Director of Public Prosecution, Olayinka Adeyemi, led in evidence the security guard at the Airbnb apartment in lekki phase 1, where Mr Usifo was murdered.

Abubakar Mohammed told the court that Chidinma first lodged into the studio apartment on Sunday, June 13, 2021 between 5:30 to 6:30 pm after she had concluded negotiations with the owner of the building, Nkechi Mogbo. The deceased reportedly arrived later that night in his SUV.

The witness said Chidinma always called him with a private line during their stay, except for Monday night at about 2:15 am, when he said he received a call from a number, but that the caller cut the call as soon as he picked it. He says he knew it was Chidinma because she called him right after that with a private number.

According to the witness, Chidinma left the compound at about 8pm on Tuesday and never returned.

On Wednesday, he said he was alerted by the cleaner that a door to their flat was open and when he went to check inside, he saw Mr Ataga lying on the floor and looking lifeless.

The witness added that the police were later invited and came to evacuate the corpse.

On Thursday, he says Miss Ojukwu called him again with a private line to ask about the SUV the deceased drove. Mr Mohammed added that he recorded the conversation and asked her to call him with her number which he did. He says he was able to save her number on WhatsApp and then screenshot her profile picture, which she later removed.

The witness who says he spent a day in detention at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, added that he forwarded both the number and picture to the police. Upon her arrest, he was able to identify her.

Further hearing continues on November 17.