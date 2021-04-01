European football governing body, UEFA has confirmed that the Champions League first and second legs quarter-final ties between Chelsea and Porto will hold in Seville, Spain.

The first fixture was originally due to be played at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto with the reverse fixture billed for Stamford Bridge later next month.

But Porto have confirmed that the decision was made by UEFA due to flight restrictions imposed in various European countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville will host both matches.