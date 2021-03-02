The NSA warned that any individual who thinks he can undermine will have himself to be blamed. “..Any individual who thinks he can undermine this country will have himself to be blamed at the end of the day.”

“But I want to stress once more that any individual or group that thinks it can take it upon himself/itself to cause disunity, disharmony and to push the country to the brink should have a rethink.

“Intelligence at my disposal and the disposal of other security heads reveals that we have certain entities and certain individuals who are making capital out of insecurity, especially kidnapping.

Mr Monguno made this known on Tuesday at the State House while addressing Journalists.’

Mr Monguno also said President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the declaration of Zamfara State as ‘no fly zone’ as well as banning mining activities in the state. He said the decision is part of the efforts to curb the rising insecurity being experienced in the state.

He said, “The President has approved, based on our recommendations, the imposition and enforcement of a ban on all mining activities in Zamfara with immediate effect until further notice.

“He has directed the Minister of Defence and the National Security Adviser to deploy massive military and intelligence assets to restore normalcy to that part of the country.

“He has also approved that Zamfara State should be declared ‘a no fly zone” with immediate effect.”