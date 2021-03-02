“……Any individual who thinks he can undermine this country will have himself to be blamed at the end of the day.” NSA Babagana Monguno @NGRPresident @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo @PoliceNG @HQNigerianArmy @NGRSenate @HouseNGR pic.twitter.com/aCkLIAPdhB
He said, “The President has approved, based on our recommendations, the imposition and enforcement of a ban on all mining activities in Zamfara with immediate effect until further notice.
“He has directed the Minister of Defence and the National Security Adviser to deploy massive military and intelligence assets to restore normalcy to that part of the country.
“He has also approved that Zamfara State should be declared ‘a no fly zone” with immediate effect.”