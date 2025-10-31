The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has stepped in to address technical problems affecting the recruitment portal of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), following complaints from applicants unable to verify their application status. In a statem...

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has stepped in to address technical problems affecting the recruitment portal of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), following complaints from applicants unable to verify their application status.

In a statement released on Friday, October 31, the minister directed that all issues hindering access to the portal be resolved immediately.

“Following recent complaints from applicants into the paramilitary agencies who are still unable to determine their fate due to the ongoing upload of information, I have directed the Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board to ensure that all uploads are completed immediately,” Tunji-Ojo said.

The CDCFIB had previously announced that applicants could start checking the portal from Thursday, but thousands reported problems, including login failures and discrepancies in job allocations.

Some applicants noted that after entering their credentials, the site failed to respond, while others discovered that the positions displayed did not match those they applied for.

Checks by TVC News on Friday morning indicated that the portal had started responding intermittently, allowing some previously locked-out applicants to access their profiles.