The Catholic Diocese of Enugu has banned Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), from commenting on partisan politics.

The Catholic church. Also resolved that Mbaka will no longer solely oversee the activities of the ministry as its spiritual director.

This was contain in a letter signed from the Catholic Bishop of Enugu, Callistus Onaga to the (AMEN) priest, instructing him that the Adoration ministry has now been converted to chaplaincy.

It reads further that the making it chaplaincy, automatically brings it under the control of the Enugu Diocese and gives the bishop the power to appoint a chaplain to oversee its operations

The bishop further stated that he can appoint any ministerial officer to assist the chaplains to oversee the pastoral activities of the ministry.

These directives were made public following Mbaka’s resumption to church activities of the ministry, after he announced he was proceeding on One-month private prayer retreat.