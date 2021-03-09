The Court of Arbitration for Sports, CAS has reduced the 5-year ban imposed on the president of the Confederation of African football, CAF, Ahmad Ahmad.

Ahmad was banned by World football governing body FIFA after he was found guilty of breaching certain codes of ethics including misappropriation of funds.

But after his appeal was heard at the Court on Monday, Ahmad’s ban was reduced to 2 years while his fine 214,000 Dollars was cut down to 50,000 Dollars.

The decision ends Ahmad’s hopes of running for another term as CAF president at the CAF congress scheduled for Rabat, Morocco on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African football, CAF has postponed the African Under-17 championship. The decision was taken after host nation Morocco pulled out due to an increase in Covid-19 infection in the country.

The competition which was scheduled to hold from the 13th to the 31st of March will now get a new date and host nation.

Twelve countries had qualified for the cadet championship including Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets.