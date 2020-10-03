The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has inaugurated Combat Search and Rescue Operatives at the Nigerian Air Force Base in Ipetu-Ijesa.

The course which was introduced in 2018 is designed to boost the fighting capability and skills of special forces of the Airforce.

The Chief of the Air staff who was represented by Air Vice Marshal Idi Amin arrived at the Air Force Base Ipetu-Ijesa at exactly 10 o clock in the morning

After inspecting the quarter guard, he proceeded to the commando village for the inauguration of combat search and rescue operatives.

They are 44 comprising of 3 officers an 41 Airmen and would also be equipped with principles and techniques required to rescue persons in denied territories.

After the inauguration, they proceeded to the commando shooting range.

So far, 50 special forces operatives have been trained as Combat search and rescue operatives and had been deployed to several operational theatres.