The officials from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will arrive in Nigeria on Monday to inspect facilities that Nigeria is putting up to host this year’s African Schools Football Championship Final Phase, the Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed.



In a Sunday statement made available to TVC News, the CAF officials’ visit will focus on the Remo Stars Stadium and training pitches in Ikenne-Remo, the FC Ebedei Stadium and training pitches in Sagamu, as well as hospitals and hotel facilities within these two towns.

The CAF African Schools Football Championship, launched four years ago, is an annual U15 tournament with the objective of developing youth football and promoting education across the African continent.

According to the statement, the tournament is supported by a $10 million investment from the Foundation owned by CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, and features zonal qualifiers leading to the continental final tournament.

The competition is for both boys and girls. The 2024 finals were held in Accra, Ghana, where Tanzania’s boys and Ghana’s girls emerged victorious. Winners receive up to $300,000 in infrastructural development, and the tournament involves partnerships with organisations like the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) for health education.

CAF officials Omar Amr (Safeguarding), Fatima Elmissaoui (ASFC officer), Herve Dassoundo (Marketing & Branding), Mahmoud Amer (Travel/Logistics), Diabate Zakarhiya (Safety & Security), Hend Thabet (Travel & Accommodation), Joshua Knipp (ASFC Competition) and the Executive Director of WAFU B, Philippe Tchere, will inspect proposed competition and ancillary venues in Ikenne-Remo and Sagamu on Tuesday, 3rd February and Wednesday, 4th February 2026.