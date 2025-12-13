The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has dismissed claims circulating on social media that it allegedly tampered with the records of Jonah Capital, calling the reports false, misleading, and a deliberate attempt at blackmail. In a statement by its management, the Commission said it has been inunda...

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has dismissed claims circulating on social media that it allegedly tampered with the records of Jonah Capital, calling the reports false, misleading, and a deliberate attempt at blackmail.

In a statement by its management, the Commission said it has been inundated with inquiries following the report titled, “National Assembly to Probe CAC Registrar for Allegedly Tampering with Abuja Firm, Jonah Capital’s Records.”

The CAC emphasised that the era of illegal or arbitrary alteration of company records is over.

Under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, the law empowers the Commission to correct, rectify, and regularize company records strictly within the bounds of legality.

The statement added that any intervention in corporate records is conducted transparently, following due process, verifiable documentation, and audit trails.

The statement reads: “The Commission has been inundated with calls over a certain social media report captioned “NATIONAL ASSEMBLY TO PROBE CAC REGISTRAR FOR ALLEGEDLY TAMPERING WITH ABUJA FIRM, JONAH CAPITAL’S RECORDS”.

“The allegation that the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) illegally tampered with the records of any company is false, misleading, and a deliberate act of blackmail.

“The era of illegal or arbitrary alteration of company records is long over. Under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, the law has expressly empowered the Commission to correct, rectify, and regularise records where illegality, falsification, or non-compliance is established, and to do so lawfully, transparently, and in real time.

“Accordingly, any intervention by the Commission in a company’s records is carried out strictly within the confines of the law, following due process, verifiable documentation, and audit trails. CAC does not act arbitrarily, nor does it benefit from manipulating records.

“Where evidence shows that a company record was illegally altered, fraudulently procured, or improperly maintained, the Commission is under a statutory duty to correct such anomalies in order to protect investors, creditors, and the integrity of Nigeria’s corporate registry.

“Baseless allegations aimed at discrediting lawful regulatory actions will not deter the Commission from discharging its mandate.

CAC remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the protection of the Nigerian business environment.”