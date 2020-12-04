Lagos State police command has restricted movement in Somolu, Kosofe, Epe, Ikorodu, and Ibeju-Lekki local government areas in Lagos State due to the Lagos-East by-election which will hold on Saturday.

Police Spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a tweet that the restriction will be from 6am to 6pm.

“Lagos-East senatorial election, no movement between 6am and 6pm of Saturday, December 5, 2020. Comply please,” the tweet read.

The two by-elections, slated for December 5, became necessary following the demise of the former occupants who were members of APC.

12 political parties are fielding candidates in the Lagos East Senatorial by-election while eight candidates will be contesting the Kosofe Constituency II, Lagos State House of Assembly by-elections.

Advertisement

The contestants for the senatorial election are Muyiwa Adebanjo, Action Alliance; Ms Mercy Adeoye, African Action Congress, and John Kome, African Democratic Congress.

Others are Adebowale Ogunlaru, Action Democratic Party; Adetokunbo Abiru, All Progressives Congress; Olusola Babatope, Allied Peoples Movement; Mrs Florence Trautman, Labour Party; and Ms Adijat Lawal, New Nigeria Peoples Party.

They also include Babatunde Gbadamosi, People’s Democratic Party; Akin Olukunle, National Rescue Movement; Saheed Aluko, Social Democratic Party and Taiwo Temitope, Young Progressive Party.

The eight contestants for the Kosofe Constituency II by-election are John Akerele, AA; Sadiq Olawale, AAC; Wasiu Saheed, APC; Adekunle Oladapo, LP; Muyideen Agoro, NNPP; Ademorin Adelaja, NRM; Sikiru Alebiosu, PDP and Mrs Mary Abojeh, ADC.