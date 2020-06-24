UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has announced the reopening of businesses and venues in England by July 4, provided there is compliance with covid-19 safety measures.
Places of worship, campsites, restaurants, pubs, hairdressers, parks, among others can now start receiving people.
The Prime Mnister also reduced the social distancing gap from 2 metres to ‘1 metre plus’ , “plus mitigations which reduces the risk of transmission.”
Boris Johnson lauded the British citizens for complying with Government directives, which according to him, helped in flattening the curve.
“From 4 July in England, you and your household will be able to meet with one other household at a time.
“You can meet indoors or outdoors but you must follow social distancing measures,” he tweeted on Wednesday.
The country has a total of 306,210 covid-19 cases and 42,927 deaths, according to latest Worldometer figures.
However, the country has recorded a decline in a matter of weeks.
From July 4, we will move from 2 metres to ‘1 metre plus’. This means staying one metre apart, plus mitigations which reduce the risk of transmission. #StayAlert pic.twitter.com/a8W6B841MY
— Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 23, 2020