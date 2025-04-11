Authorities have ended the search for people who were killed when a roof at a nightclub collapsed in Dominican Republic.

A baseball star, and others who were killed have now been buried.

Authorities put the death toll at 221.

Black-and-white mourners poured inside Santo Domingo’s National Theater, where singer Rubby Pérez’s body was resting in a locked casket.

Pérez was on stage on Tuesday at the crowded Jet Set club when the roof collapsed and dust started to fall from the ceiling.

President Luis Abinader and first lady Raquel Arbaje arrived at the theater and stood beside Pérez’s coffin for several minutes.

Renowned Dominican musician Juan Luis Guerra was among those gathered to pay their respects.

Pérez, 69, had turned to music after a car accident left him unable to pursue his dream of becoming a professional baseball player.

He was known for hits including “Volveré,” which he sang with Wilfrido Vargas’s orchestra, and “Buscando tus besos” as a solo artist.

After a five-hour memorial, mourners released dozens of white balloons outside the theater and spontaneously sang “Volveré” in unison.

It is still unclear what caused the roof to collapse or when the building was last inspected.

The government has said it will launch a thorough investigation, and the club’s owners have said they are cooperating with authorities.

Officials said 189 people were rescued alive from the rubble, while over 200 were injured, with 23 of them still hospitalized, including eight in critical condition.