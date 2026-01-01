The Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria and Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin has felicitated with Nigerians, State Legislators across the country, and his constituents on the arrival of a new year, 2026. In his New Year goodwill message, Rt...

The Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria and Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin has felicitated with Nigerians, State Legislators across the country, and his constituents on the arrival of a new year, 2026.

In his New Year goodwill message, Rt. Hon. Ogundoyin expressed optimism for a more peaceful, prosperous, and united Nigeria, calling on every citizen to be an agent of hope, unity, and national progress in the year ahead.

“2026 presents another opportunity for us as a people and as a nation to renew our commitment to peace, justice, equity, and sustainable development. Let us build bridges, heal divides, and reinforce the spirit of nationhood,” he said.

Ogundoyin congratulated all State Houses of Assembly for their legislative strides in the past year and urged his colleagues to remain steadfast in their duties to deepen democratic values, promote good governance, and uphold the rule of law.

Read Also Mother of Oyo Speaker Justina Ogundoyin dead

“As lawmakers, we must continue to enact people-centred laws, exercise effective oversight, and be true representatives of the aspirations of our constituents,” Rt. Hon. Ogundoyin added.

He appreciated the support of his colleagues in the Conference of Speakers and reaffirmed his commitment to promoting synergy among State Legislatures for collective progress.

To the people of Ibarapa East and Oyo State at large, Rt. Hon. Ogundoyin expressed heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering support, assuring them of greater legislative impact and more developmental projects in the new year.

“Let 2026 be a year of positive action, resilience, and collaboration. Together, we can build a stronger, more united Nigeria,” Ogundoyin concluded.