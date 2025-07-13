Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari as a profound national tragedy.

In an emotional condolence message, Atiku stated, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, a man whose life was defined by unflinching patriotism, stoic discipline, and a lifelong commitment to the sovereignty and unity of our great nation.”

Describing Buhari as more than a former Head of State, Atiku said the late leader was a “symbol of Nigeria’s resilience,” who served the country both in uniform and in civil governance. “From the battlefield to the corridors of power, he served with the kind of austere conviction and firm belief in duty that marked him as a soldier of principle and a leader of formidable will,” he said.

The former Vice President emphasized that Buhari’s death is not just a personal loss to his family and hometown of Daura, Katsina State, but a monumental loss to the entire nation. “Nigeria has lost a statesman who bore the burdens of leadership in both turbulent and triumphant times and whose legacy will be remembered for generations to come,” he added.

Atiku extended heartfelt condolences to Buhari’s family, praying for strength and comfort in their time of grief. He also commiserated with the people of Katsina State and all Nigerians, urging the nation to take solace in the fact that the late leader dedicated his life to national service.

“May Allah, the Most Merciful, forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest in Aljannah Firdaus,” Atiku concluded.

President Muhammadu Buhari, a retired Major General and former Military Head of State from 1983 to 1985, later returned as Nigeria’s democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023. He was widely regarded for his anti-corruption stance, strict discipline, and enduring influence in Nigeria’s political landscape.

