President Muhammadu Buhari has advised eligible Nigerians to present themselves for COVID-19 Vaccines.

He made the appeal shortly after receiving shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the state house alongside his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo.

His words: “Yesterday, our frontline medical personnel, top on the priority list, were vaccinated. Today, as a demonstration of leadership and faith in the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, I have received my first jab and I wish to commend it to all eligible Nigerians, to do same so that we can be protected from the virus.

“I urge all state governments, traditional and religious leaders, to take the lead in the mobilization effort within their environment and spheres of influence. The vaccine offers hope for a safe country, free of Coronavirus

“I similarly urge all eligible Nigerians to present themselves and be vaccinated in accordance with the order of priority already mapped out at the various authorized designated centres ONLY,” the president said.