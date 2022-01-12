Buhari, Sanwo-Olu, others mourn Alao-Akala 

Tributes are pouring in for the late former governor of Oyo State, Christopher Alao-Akala, as President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Sanwo-Olu, Fomer Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Governor Sani Bello of Niger State have sent their condolence messages.

Buhari who commiserated with the Alao-Akala family and people of Oyo State said he trusts that family, friends and associates who mourn the late Governor, will honour his vision of entrenching good governance in the country and passion to lift the downtrodden in the society.

A great loss to family, Oyo – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the death of the former Governor of Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, as a great loss to his family, the people of Oyo State, particularly sons and daughters of Ogbomoso and Nigeria as a whole.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement said Alao-Akala’s shocking demise has opened a deep sore in the hearts of the people of Oyo State and Nigerians, who looked up to him as a rallying point and a political stabilizer.

Akala’s records remain enviable- Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar said that the death of the former Oyo State governor came as a ‘rude shock.’

He noted that Alao-Akala was a prolific politician whose records of achievement as governor in Oyo State remain enviable.

Akala made a mark in the political history of Oyo- Bello

Governor of Niger State and Chairman North Central Governors Forum (NCGF) Abubakar Sani Bello said the deceased was a man who had a humble beginning but through determination and hard work, rose to become a police officer and retired after a meritorious service to the nation. He added that Alao-Akala will be greatly missed for his efforts in making Democracy virile in the country.

They prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased, while urging family members and the Oyo State government to be consoled by the fact that late Alao-Akala lived a good life.