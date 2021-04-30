President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Segun Runsewe, as the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture and Folorunso Coker, as Director General, Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation.

The president also approved the re-appointment of Adedayo Thomas, as the Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board, NFVCB.

The notice of their re-appointment is contained in a statement made available the Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad.

The statement added that the appointment which is with another term of four years, takes immediate effect.