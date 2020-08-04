President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Niger Delta Development Commission to pay its scholarship beneficiaries studying abroad.

The abandoned students had on Monday protested at the Nigeria High Commission office in London.

They said the NDDC had stopped paying their tuition and upkeep allowances.

But in a statement signed by the Director, Corporate Affairs, NDDC, Charles Odili, President Buhari had through the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, ordered the payment of the students by the end of the week.

According to the statement, the delay in the remittance of the fees was caused by the death of the then Acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration, EDFA, of the Commission Ibanga Etang in May.