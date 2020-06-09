President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of Patrick Okwaraji over the death of his mother Janet Okwararji

In a statement signed by the presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, President Buhari said Mrs Janet Okwaraji

deserved to be acknowledged for her resilience and nobility after losing her son, Samuel Okwaraji in an unexpected situation, 31 years ago.

Janet’s son, Samuel Okwaraji died of heart failure on the 12th of August 1989 while playing for the Nigerian national football team against Angola

Janet died after a brief illness at the age of 83.