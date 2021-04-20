President Muhammadu Buhari said he is deeply shocked and devastated by the sudden death of President Idriss Deby on the battlefront, defending the sovereignty of his country.
Mr Buhari made this known in a statement posted on his twitter page on Tuesday.
“I’m deeply shocked and devastated by the sudden death of President Idriss Deby on the battlefront, defending the sovereignty of his country. The late President played a very active role in our regional joint collaboration in the military campaign against Boko Haram terrorists.
“The death of President Deby will surely create a big vacuum in the efforts to jointly confront the Boko Haram terrorists and the Islamic State West Africa Province. We must now strive to mobilize even greater collaboration to defeat the terrorists.
“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I am extending deepest condolences to the people of Chad, and their country’s new leadership,” the statement said.
The Chadian leader died on Tuesday of injuries sustained from battle grounds a day after he was declared winner of his sixth term in office.
The 68-year-old was supposed to give his victory speech on Monday but was postponed as he opted to visit troops on the battle ground.