Mr Buhari made this known in a statement posted on his twitter page on Tuesday.

“I’m deeply shocked and devastated by the sudden death of President Idriss Deby on the battlefront, defending the sovereignty of his country. The late President played a very active role in our regional joint collaboration in the military campaign against Boko Haram terrorists.