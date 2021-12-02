Buhari inaugurates 40.27km Nnewe-Uduma-Uburu road

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated the commitment of his administration to improve road infrastructure across Geo political zones for transportation and easy evaluation of farm produce.

He gave the assurance at the inauguration of the 40.27 kilometer Nnenwe-Uduma-Uburu road network that connects Enugu and Ebonyi states.

The president who was represented by the Minister of Science and Technology Professor Ogbonnaya Onu urged road users to refrain from act of road abuse and always abide by the traffic rules, as measures that will reduce the number of road mishaps in the country.

According to him, the completed road was initiated by the previous administration, but was given attention due to its, socio, economic importance it has on the wellbeing of citizens in the two states.

The Host Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi was represented at the inauguration exercise, attributed the success on the road to the synergy between state and federal government to deliver good dividends of democracy to the citizens as at record times.