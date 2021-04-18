President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Musiliu Smith as he turns 75 today.

The president described the former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and ex-head of the Lagos State Security Council as an outstanding officer who had served Nigeria with great zeal.

Buhari notes that as the Chairman of the PSC, Smith bears the tremendous responsibility of modernizing our police force in a way that reflects the hopes and aspirations of the citizens and wishes him the very best in carrying out the task.