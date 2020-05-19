The Senate has received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of Mr. Lamido Yuguda as the new Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The President’s request was contained in a letter read by the President of the Senate at plenary on Tuesday.

Also to be screened and confirmed as full-time Commissioners of the Commission are Reginald karausa, Ibrahim Boyi, and Mr. Obi Joseph.

The letter reads: “Pursuant to Section 3 and 5(1) of the Investment and Securities Act 2007, I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the following four nominees as Director General and Commissioners of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“Their CVs are attached herewith.”