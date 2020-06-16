President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a joint military and police operations specifically targeted at combing Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara Niger and Sokoto States to rid the areas of bandits.

The President said that surveillance will be improved as more night vision aircrafts havr already being deployed under “Operation Accord’’.

The President also appealed to the people and youths of Katsina State to be patient and supportive of the ongoing military operations in the state, while sympathizing with those who are bereaved, injured and lost properties.

President Buhari cautioned against taking to the streets for protest as this could distract the ongoing military operations in the region.He urged Katsina indegenes not to give up on the military.

In a statement signed by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, President Buhari reaffirmed that the nation’s armed forces are fully capable of dealing with the challenges of banditry and terrorism.