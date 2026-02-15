The BTO for PBAT 2027 has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering a landslide victory for Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election, following a strategic stakeholders’ meeting held in Abuja....

The meeting convened North Central members of the group to deliberate on effective mobilization strategies and strengthen regional coordination in preparation for the campaign.

Addressing participants, the Director General of BTO4PBAT, Ogbeni Adesuyi Adojutelegan, reiterated the group’s resolve to consolidate nationwide support for President Tinubu, whom he described as a proven performer. He emphasized that the North Central region remains critical to the overall success of the campaign and assured attendees that robust grassroots structures have already been established to secure overwhelming votes.

Adojutelegan disclosed that the group would intensify voter engagement efforts, broaden its outreach initiatives, and deepen collaboration with political stakeholders across the region. He stressed that unity, message consistency, and sustained community engagement are essential to achieving the desired electoral outcome.

He also commended the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his steadfast support of the group and his commitment to President Tinubu’s reelection bid. According to him, the minister has demonstrated strong dedication to the President’s second-term ambition through sustained grassroots support and engagement.

Stakeholders at the meeting expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s leadership and pledged to work collectively to secure a decisive victory. The event concluded with renewed determination among members to mobilize support and reinforce the region’s contribution to the anticipated landslide win.