Britain’s Royal Mint has produced a 10-kilogram gold coin, the largest in its 1,100-year history to mark the end of a special collection in honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation almost 70 years ago.

The £10,000 coin was reported to have taken about 400 hours to make, including four days of polishing.

The 20cm-wide coin was created by a team of master craftspeople at the Royal Mint, combining traditional skills with modern technology.

It marks the conclusion of the Mint’s Queen’s Beasts commemorative coin collection, which takes its inspiration from 10 stone statues that lined the Queen’s route to Westminster Abbey at her coronation in 1953.

The Royal Mint said the one-off giant coin has already been purchased by an undisclosed buyer.

Advertisement

The selling price was not given; However, the mint said due to the work that has gone into creating the coin, it would have sold in the region of six figures.