Leaders of the BRICS nations have issued a strong rebuke to former U.S. President Donald Trump over his recent threats of military strikes and additional tariffs targeting Iran and countries aligned with the bloc.

The condemnation came during the ongoing BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, where member states expressed deep concern over rising unilateral actions that they say endanger global peace and economic stability.

The joint communiqué criticised what it called “unilateral tariff measures and military threats,” warning that such actions violate international norms and risk escalating tensions, particularly in the Middle East.

The leaders described Trump’s posture as inconsistent with multilateral trade rules and detrimental to global supply chains.

A key focus of the statement was solidarity with Iran, now a full BRICS member.

The bloc condemned recent airstrikes on Iranian territory and stressed its opposition to what it called unjustified military aggression.

BRICS also voiced support for diplomatic solutions in the region and urged restraint from all parties.

Trump, reacting via his Truth Social platform, warned that any nation seen as aligning with the “anti-American policies” of BRICS could face a new 10% tariff starting 1st August.

He threatened to dispatch formal notification letters by 7th July, escalating fears of a renewed global trade rift.

Despite not naming the United States directly, BRICS leaders made clear their disapproval of protectionism and economic coercion. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called the moment “a turning point in the push for a fairer, multipolar world.”

Analysts say the rising tension between BRICS and Washington signals growing friction over global leadership, with the bloc aiming to assert a new balance in geopolitical and economic affairs.