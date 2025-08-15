Veteran Nigerian actor, Olusegun Akinremi, widely known by his stage name Chief Kanran, has died. He passed away Friday morning at the age of 72. His death was confirmed by filmmaker, Seun Oloketuyi in an Instagram post. Chief Kanran was a household name in the Yoruba film industry, celebrated for h...

Veteran Nigerian actor, Olusegun Akinremi, widely known by his stage name Chief Kanran, has died.

He passed away Friday morning at the age of 72.

His death was confirmed by filmmaker, Seun Oloketuyi in an Instagram post.

Chief Kanran was a household name in the Yoruba film industry, celebrated for his unique style, humour, and commanding performances in numerous stage plays and movies over several decades.

Details about the cause of death were yet to be made known at the time of filing this report.