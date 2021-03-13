Unidentified assailants have murdered the wife of retired Commissioner of Police, Ibezimako Aghanya, in Makurdi, the Benue State capital,

Mrs Eunice Aghanya was killed at her residence behind Kismet Hotel, off David Mark Bye-Pass, Makurdi, by her attackers who were suspected to have trailed her home.

It was learned that the deceased, who lived alone, returned home around 4 pm on Friday and parked her car in the compound.

Her husband, CP Aghanya (retd), who lives in Lagos, was said to have called his younger brother to go and check on his wife that Friday night, saying something was wrong.

Sources who pleaded anonymity said when the younger Aghanya got to the house, Mrs Aghanya’s vehicle was seen parked but the door to the house was locked.

Advertisement

When contacted for comment, police spokesperson DSP Catherine Anene confirmed the report, saying an investigation was ongoing.