Television Continental, TVC, has emerged the Television of the year at the Nigeria Media Merit Award.

This is second time the station will be receiving the prestigious award.

Television Continental is a 24-hour news channel that broadcasts across the 36 states of the federation and across the continent.

Headquartered in Lagos, TVC has dominated the media space with various educative, investigative and informative programming.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Media Merit Award is the foremost media excellence award and also the most prestigious annual celebration of the best in the Nigerian media industry.

The award ceremony attracted a huge audience of journalists, media and PR practitioners from traditional and new media platforms.