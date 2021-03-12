Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued 180 citizens; 42 female students, eight staff and 130 male students abducted from Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka in Kaduna state.

Some of the rescued students are injured and presently receiving medical attention at a military facility.

A combined team of the Army, Air Force, Police and DSS troops are conducting an operation to track the missing students.

Armed bandits in large number attacked the institution at around 11:30pm Thursday.

They broke into the school by breaching a perimeter fence, encroaching about 600 meters to attack the first facility, but troops of the Nigerian Army waded in and engaged the bandits accordingly.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bandits storm Kaduna School, abduct Students, Staff

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of the state thanked the troops for their swift response and the rescue of the 180 citizens.

He also wishes the injured students a speedy recovery.