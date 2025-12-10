President Bola Tinubu has insisted on the withdrawal and redeployment of Nigeria Police Force operatives attached to Very Important Persons (VIPs) nationwide, intending for them to support security outfits in the fight against insurgency. President Tinubu gave the new directive during the Wednesday ...

President Bola Tinubu has insisted on the withdrawal and redeployment of Nigeria Police Force operatives attached to Very Important Persons (VIPs) nationwide, intending for them to support security outfits in the fight against insurgency.

President Tinubu gave the new directive during the Wednesday Federal Executive Council meeting.

The call came amid controversy that some police officials are still carry out escort duties to private individuals and VIPs nationwide.

TVC previously reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the withdrawal of police officers currently providing security for Very Important Persons in the country.

Henceforth, police authorities will deploy them to concentrate on their core police duties.

The presidential directive was issued at the security meeting President Tinubu held on Sunday with the police, Air Force, army chiefs and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, DSS, in Abuja.