President Bola Tinubu has conferred the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) on members of the Super Falcons and their entire technical crew. In addition, he approved the allocation of three-bedroom apartments in Abuja’s Renewed Hope Estate to each player and crew member. The...

President Bola Tinubu has conferred the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) on members of the Super Falcons and their entire technical crew.

In addition, he approved the allocation of three-bedroom apartments in Abuja’s Renewed Hope Estate to each player and crew member.

The President further directed the payment of a cash reward — the naira equivalent of $100,000 to each of the 24 players, and $50,000 to each member of the 11-man technical crew.