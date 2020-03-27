The Supreme Court has dismissed the application filed by the All Progressives Congress, for a review of the Zamfara State governorship election judgment.

The apex court had on May 24th 2019, declared that the APC failed to conduct valid primaries and, therefore, had no candidates in Zamfara, in the general election.

The court declared the votes polled by the APC in the elections as wasted, and declared the candidate of the PDP winner of the governorship poll.

The four member panel led by Justice Olukayode Ariwoola also awarded a cost of N2 million against the applicant to be paid to the respondents

Reacting to the ruling, Robert Clarke, counsel to the APC and former Governor of Zamfara state, Abdulazeez Yari, said the supreme court has the powers to review its judgment.