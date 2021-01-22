At least four suspected kidnappers were feared killed when men of the Nigerian Army attacked them along Owo-Ifon Expressway, Ondo State.

The kidnappers had barricaded the road, while attempting to abduct some travellers before they were attacked by the soldiers who were said to be on patrol along the expressway.

TVC News learnt that the kidnappers had already abducted some victims when the soldiers got to the scene.

They engaged the soldiers in a gun duel which last for almost an hour.

Spokesman of the Ondo State Police command, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident.