The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has warned that Nigeria may experience a second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Director-General of the NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said on Monday at the ongoing media briefing with reporters organised by the National Youth Service Corps.

The DG said the country must abide by the protocols and guidelines developed to avoid a second wave of the virus.

He warned that the virus was still around and more dangerous despite the drop in recorded cases.