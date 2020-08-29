Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed all tertiary institutions under the state government to reopen on September 14.

The institutions were shut indefinitely in March to check the spread of COVID-19.

The governor also fixed September 21 as possible date for the reopening of primary and secondary schools.

He made this known at a briefing on Saturday.

“This decision is not cast in stone and is subject to review of our ongoing modelling and what procedure comes out from the Ministry of Health,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Only SS3 students participating in the ongoing West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) are allowed in schools for now.