Members of the Coalition for Civil Societies in Osun State are currently protesting against the hike in electricity tariff and petrol price.

Our Correspondent reports that the protesters took off from Freedom Park, Osogbo around 8:30 am.

The protesters displayed placards showing their displeasure over the increase in electricity tariff and petrol price.

#HappeningNow: Fuel Price hike: Civil Society Organisations protest in Osogbo pic.twitter.com/o22Xk5w86J — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) September 4, 2020

“Approval of new electricity tariff and increment in the pump price of petrol is the highest level of insensitivity and wickedness from President Muhammad Buhari-led All Progressives Congress government,” the protesters lament.

#HappeninGnOW: Protest hits Osogbo over electricity tariff, fuel hike pic.twitter.com/gXF9uOa1yr — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) September 4, 2020

Petrol prices have increased for three straight months, rising from N121.50–N123.50 per litre in June to N140.80-N143.80 in July, N148-N150 in August and N158-N162 in September.