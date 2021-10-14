BREAKING: Prof. Adebowale emerges 13th Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan

Professor Kayode Adebowale of the department of Chemistry has emerged as the 13th Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council John Odigie-Oyegun made the pronouncement after a meeting held by the Council at the Institution’s Senate Chamber.

The Chairman while announcing his emergence said, the professor of Chemistry emerged out of the 15 candidates who applied for the position at the initial stage.

According to him, on Wednesday 13 October 2021, Council interacted with 15 candidates. All the members of council scored the candidates in order of merit were shortlisted for the final interview.

Oyegun said the Governing Council considered the report of the selection board and approved the recommendation afterwards.

In his remark after his announcement, the new Vice Chancellor, Professor Oyebode Adebowale called for the support of members of the school’s administration in order to take the institution to an enviable height.

Professor Kayode is a Professor of Chemistry and the current Deputy Vice Chancellor of administration at the University of Ibadan.