Founder of House on the Rock Church, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, has voluntarily presented himself at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters in Ikeja, where he is currently being questioned by detectives over a viral video that surfaced online earlier this week.

In the widely circulated footage, the pastor is allegedly seen wielding a gun-like object while confronting another road user. The incident, captured on an unverified mobile device, also shows him driving what appears to be an unregistered vehicle—an action that has triggered widespread public concern and debate on social media regarding responsible conduct, especially among prominent figures.

A statement issued by the Lagos State Police Command confirmed the development, stating:

“Pastor Paul Adefarasin has turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, and is currently being interrogated by detectives who have commenced investigation on the case since a video surfaced online showing the pastor holding a gun-like object against another road user, while driving in an unregistered vehicle.”

The police further assured the public of transparency in handling the case, adding,

“The outcome of the investigation will be made public.”

While reactions continue to pour in across various platforms, authorities have reiterated their stance that no individual is above the law, regardless of social status or influence.

Pastor Adefarasin has not released an official statement as of the time of this report.