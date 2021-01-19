At least one person was feared dead while scores of vehicles got burnt in a tanker explosion that occurred in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to eyewitness, the incident occurred around 8:30am on Tuesday along the Presidential Boulevard Road, Kuto, Abeokuta.

The explosion which involved a 33,000-fuel laden tanker, reportedly occurred due to a break failure.

TVC News Correspondent who visited the scene observed that the tanker climbed the overhead bridge but suddenly lost control.

The tanker hit a motorcycle which was in motion and rammed into some commercial vehicles waiting for passengers at the end of the bridge.

Firefighters, Police, Road Safety and other security agencies are presently at the scene.