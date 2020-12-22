The Ondo State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party has suspended five chieftains of the party.

Those suspended are Oyedele Ibini, Lad Ojomo, Mr. Ayo Fadaka, Rasheed Elegbeleye and Ebenezer Alabi.

They were suspended indefinitely from the party for anti-party activities and gross misconduct

According to a statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Kennedy Ikantu Peretei., they stand suspended until the outcome of the report of the State Disciplinary Committee.

In another development, the State Working Committee has dissolved the State Elders Committee in accordance with the provisions of our constitution (2017 as Amended)

Another State Elders Committee will be constituted in due course.