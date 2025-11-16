The Super Eagles have missed out on a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, the United States, and Mexico after losing to DR Congo on penalties in Sunday’s fiercely contested African play-off final. The match finished 1-1 after 120 gruelling minutes, but the Leopards triumphed 4-3 in the sho...

The Super Eagles have missed out on a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, the United States, and Mexico after losing to DR Congo on penalties in Sunday’s fiercely contested African play-off final.

The match finished 1-1 after 120 gruelling minutes, but the Leopards triumphed 4-3 in the shootout to claim Africa’s sole ticket to the intercontinental play-offs scheduled for March 2025.

Nigeria got off to a perfect start, taking the lead just three minutes in when Frank Onyeka smashed home from close range. The early goal lifted the Super Eagles, who pushed hard for a second but failed to convert several promising chances.

DR Congo gradually settled, took control of possession, and eventually levelled in the 32nd minute through Mechak Elia.

The first half ended with both sides tied, but fans were left stunned at the restart when Victor Osimhen did not emerge for the second half.

His absence appeared to affect Nigeria’s intensity as DR Congo grew more confident, dictating the tempo and forcing the Eagles deeper into their own half.

Eric Chelle introduced Akor Adams and later Tolu Arokodare in search of more firepower, while Chidera Ejuke and Moses Simon also came on to inject pace. However, the changes did little to unsettle the Congolese side, who continued to threaten.

Nigeria held on to force extra time, surviving a DR Congo goal that was overturned for a foul on goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

The Chippa United shot-stopper made another crucial save late in extra time to push the match into penalties.

In the shootout, Nwabali produced two brilliant saves, giving Nigeria hope. But the contest went into sudden death, where Semi Ajayi’s effort was stopped, allowing Chancel Mbemba to convert the decisive kick that sealed Congo’s spot in the intercontinental play-offs.

The defeat ends Nigeria’s bid for a return to the World Cup.

The Super Eagles had earlier thrashed Gabon 4-1 to reach the final, while DR Congo edged Cameroon in their own semi-final.

Nigeria will now shift focus to next month’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco as they seek redemption after their World Cup disappointment.