Barely three weeks after Nigeria recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus, the number has continued to spike.

Now, Nigeria has 14 new cases with 2 in FCT, 12 in Lagos, bringing it to a total of 65 cases in the country.

62 active cases, three discharged and one death

Of the 14 new cases, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria while 1 is close contact of a confirmed case.