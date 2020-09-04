Lionel Messi has publicly spoken for the first time about his desire to leave Barcelona – and has confirmed to Goal.com he has given up on attempting to force a move.

The Argentine said he thought and was sure that he was free to leave adding that the Barcelona president always said that at the end of the season he could decide if he stayed or not.

He said the club is now clinging to the fact that he did not say it before June 10, when it turns out that on June 10 Barcelona were in the middle of competing for La Liga in the middle of the awful coronavirus disease which altered all the season.

“ Now I am going to continue in the club because the Pres. told me that the only way to leave was to pay the €700 million (£624m) clause, and that this is impossible.”

He concluded by saying that is the only reason why he is going to continue at Barcelona.

He adds that he will continue in the club because the president told him that the only way to leave was to pay the €700 million (£624m) clause which is impossible.