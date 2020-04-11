Four more Coronavirus patients; all male, including an 11 year-old boy, have been discharged from the Lagos State Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

This brings to a total of 50 patients discharged in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced this on Saturday on his twtter account.

He also appealed to residents to stay at home, practice #SocialDistancing and observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene.

The governor promised that the state plan for healthcare will touch every level from infrastructure to welfare to capacity development, and working with